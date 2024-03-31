Nuveen Enhanced Yield 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Plans Dividend of $0.07 (NYSEARCA:NUSA)

Nuveen Enhanced Yield 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUSA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 27th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0685 per share on Wednesday, April 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

Nuveen Enhanced Yield 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA NUSA traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.89. The stock had a trading volume of 3,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,079. Nuveen Enhanced Yield 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.41 and a 52-week high of $23.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Enhanced Yield 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nuveen Enhanced Yield 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Enhanced Yield 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUSA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 23,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 1.28% of Nuveen Enhanced Yield 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Nuveen Enhanced Yield 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen Enhanced Yield 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a US broad-market, investment-grade, short-term bond index, overweighting to securities and sectors that have a higher yield potential while maintaining a comparable overall risk profile.

