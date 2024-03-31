Nuveen Enhanced Yield 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Plans Dividend of $0.07 (NYSEARCA:NUSA)

Nuveen Enhanced Yield 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUSA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 27th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0685 per share on Wednesday, April 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.
Nuveen Enhanced Yield 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA NUSA traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.89. The stock had a trading volume of 3,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,079. Nuveen Enhanced Yield 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.41 and a 52-week high of $23.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.80.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Enhanced Yield 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nuveen Enhanced Yield 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Enhanced Yield 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUSA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 23,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 1.28% of Nuveen Enhanced Yield 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Nuveen Enhanced Yield 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Nuveen Enhanced Yield 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a US broad-market, investment-grade, short-term bond index, overweighting to securities and sectors that have a higher yield potential while maintaining a comparable overall risk profile.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen Enhanced Yield 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Enhanced Yield 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Enhanced Yield 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.