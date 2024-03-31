Nuveen Enhanced Yield 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.07 (NYSEARCA:NUSA)

Nuveen Enhanced Yield 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUSA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 27th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0685 per share on Wednesday, April 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

Nuveen Enhanced Yield 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NUSA traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $22.89. The company had a trading volume of 3,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,079. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.90 and its 200 day moving average is $22.80. Nuveen Enhanced Yield 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.41 and a fifty-two week high of $23.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nuveen Enhanced Yield 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Enhanced Yield 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUSA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 1.28% of Nuveen Enhanced Yield 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Nuveen Enhanced Yield 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen Enhanced Yield 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a US broad-market, investment-grade, short-term bond index, overweighting to securities and sectors that have a higher yield potential while maintaining a comparable overall risk profile.

