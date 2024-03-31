Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUHY) Increases Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUHY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1302 per share on Wednesday, April 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11.

Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.12. The stock had a trading volume of 25,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,964. Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.50 and a 1-year high of $21.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 221.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 173,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 119,851 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 75,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NUHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index of market-value-weighted US dollar-denominated high yield corporate bonds screened for favorable ESG criteria. NUHY was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Nuveen.

