NXM (NXM) Price Tops $57.03 on Top Exchanges

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 31st. NXM has a total market capitalization of $376.09 million and $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NXM has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One NXM token can now be bought for $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NXM alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00007334 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00015448 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00022962 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00001808 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.55 or 0.00014922 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,672.74 or 0.99916996 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000074 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $99.17 or 0.00140200 BTC.

NXM Token Profile

NXM (CRYPTO:NXM) is a token. It was first traded on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NXM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.