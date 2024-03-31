Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Reaches $0.14

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000194 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $920.50 million and approximately $22.47 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,626.32 or 0.05141969 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.28 or 0.00075553 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00025821 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00018357 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00010382 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00017429 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00004347 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,713,599,876 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.13637544 USD and is down -2.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 131 active market(s) with $23,932,998.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

