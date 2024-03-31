Oddity Tech (ODD) vs. Its Competitors Head-To-Head Comparison

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) is one of 28 publicly-traded companies in the “Toilet preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Oddity Tech to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Oddity Tech and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oddity Tech 11.51% 26.22% 16.39% Oddity Tech Competitors -19.96% -22.68% -9.80%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.9% of Oddity Tech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.7% of shares of all “Toilet preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.9% of shares of all “Toilet preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Oddity Tech $508.68 million $58.53 million 42.60 Oddity Tech Competitors $3.81 billion $224.27 million 37.14

This table compares Oddity Tech and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Oddity Tech’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Oddity Tech. Oddity Tech is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Oddity Tech and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oddity Tech 0 3 4 0 2.57 Oddity Tech Competitors 117 935 1184 32 2.50

Oddity Tech currently has a consensus target price of $52.86, indicating a potential upside of 21.65%. As a group, “Toilet preparations” companies have a potential upside of 10.29%. Given Oddity Tech’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Oddity Tech is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Oddity Tech beats its competitors on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Oddity Tech

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products. The company sells beauty, hair, and skin products under the IL MAKIAGE and SpoiledChild brands. In addition, it operates ODDITY LABS, a biotechnology center, which develops various ingredients, including novel molecules, probiotics, and peptides for beauty and wellness products. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel with additional office in New York, New York.

