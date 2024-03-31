OMG Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $156.98 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. During the last week, OMG Network has traded 9.1% higher against the dollar. OMG Network has a total market capitalization of $156.98 million and $17.02 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OMG Network token can now be purchased for $1.12 or 0.00001588 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About OMG Network

OMG uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

