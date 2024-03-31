OneSoft Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:OSSIF) Short Interest Up 34.0% in March

OneSoft Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:OSSIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, an increase of 34.0% from the February 29th total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 248,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OneSoft Solutions Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS OSSIF traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,645. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.62 and a 200-day moving average of $0.57. OneSoft Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $0.71.

About OneSoft Solutions

OneSoft Solutions Inc provides software solutions to the oil and gas pipeline industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. It offers Cognitive Integrity Management, a software-as-a-service solution for use in the business process flow of oil and gas pipeline integrity processes, including assessment planning, integrity compliance, dig management, threat monitoring, data management, and dataset analysis.

