ONUS Price Reaches $0.48 (ONUS)

ONUS (ONUS) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. One ONUS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00000681 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ONUS has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. ONUS has a market cap of $46.68 million and approximately $63,569.24 worth of ONUS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ONUS Coin Profile

ONUS was first traded on October 28th, 2021. ONUS’s total supply is 97,106,390 coins. ONUS’s official website is onuschain.io. ONUS’s official Twitter account is @onuschain. ONUS’s official message board is goonus.io/en/newsroom.

ONUS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ONUS (ONUS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. ONUS has a current supply of 97,106,390 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ONUS is 0.482053 USD and is down -0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $32,941.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://onuschain.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ONUS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ONUS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ONUS using one of the exchanges listed above.

