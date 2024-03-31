Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 10,719 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 435,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,719 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF makes up about 8.2% of Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $20,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ISTB. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 946.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of ISTB traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.44. The company had a trading volume of 245,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,164. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.00. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $45.37 and a 52 week high of $48.32.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.1504 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

