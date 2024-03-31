Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWD. Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 5,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 12,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $179.11. 2,190,837 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,184,976. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $170.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.29. The company has a market cap of $57.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $143.34 and a one year high of $179.56.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

