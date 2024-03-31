Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 7,087 iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 7,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,000. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF accounts for 0.7% of Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 19.7% during the third quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. now owns 11,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5,847.6% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 391,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,815,000 after acquiring an additional 385,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 294.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWO traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $270.80. 448,061 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 586,132. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.42 and a 1-year high of $273.76. The company has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $258.99 and a 200 day moving average of $239.48.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

