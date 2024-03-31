Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 4,810 Shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares during the quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of VanEck Floating Rate ETF worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLTR. Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $461,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 98,890.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 9,889 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 39,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 159,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after acquiring an additional 9,294 shares during the last quarter.
VanEck Floating Rate ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
NYSEARCA FLTR traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,317. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.26. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a 52 week low of $24.77 and a 52 week high of $25.51.
VanEck Floating Rate ETF Profile
The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.
