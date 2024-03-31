Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Has $430,000 Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $561,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 14,388 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.28, for a total transaction of $9,068,468.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,754,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,873,217,098.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on LLY. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $850.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $689.52.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $777.96. 3,209,424 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,937,590. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $737.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $639.53. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $334.58 and a 12 month high of $800.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $739.19 billion, a PE ratio of 134.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.34.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.