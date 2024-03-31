Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Has $452,000 Stock Holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Markel Group by 72.7% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 19 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its stake in Markel Group by 150.0% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 20 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Markel Group by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 21 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Markel Group in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Markel Group in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Markel Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Markel Group stock traded down $5.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,521.48. 39,571 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,208. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,477.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,448.87. Markel Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,242.01 and a 52-week high of $1,560.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $56.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.58 by $32.90. Markel Group had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Markel Group Inc. will post 82.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MKL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $1,680.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $1,475.00 price target on shares of Markel Group in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 price objective on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Markel Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,450.00.

Insider Activity at Markel Group

In other Markel Group news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,414.74 per share, with a total value of $141,474.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,718,474.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,414.74 per share, with a total value of $141,474.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,718,474.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 72 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,409.28 per share, for a total transaction of $101,468.16. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 960 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,908.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Markel Group

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

