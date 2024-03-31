Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Has $546,000 Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWN. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,903,000 after buying an additional 195,401 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 45,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,344,000 after buying an additional 10,492 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,668,000 after buying an additional 9,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 36,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,957,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWN traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $158.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,302,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,914. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $124.97 and a twelve month high of $159.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $152.07 and its 200-day moving average is $144.50. The company has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.