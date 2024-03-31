Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Has $725,000 Holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 912 shares during the quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JAAA. Santori & Peters Inc. boosted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 221,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,495,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 917,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,155,000 after acquiring an additional 360,707 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 61.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 447,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,539,000 after acquiring an additional 170,947 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.74. 1,807,262 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,418,347. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a one year low of $49.30 and a one year high of $51.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.37.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Increases Dividend

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.2699 dividend. This is an increase from Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

