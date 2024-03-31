Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,028 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFLX has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $375.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $583.18.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $6.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $607.33. 3,708,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,007,554. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $586.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $490.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $315.62 and a 1 year high of $634.39.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.51, for a total value of $12,232,318.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.51, for a total transaction of $12,232,318.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $3,345,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,181,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 273,767 shares of company stock worth $151,298,232 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

