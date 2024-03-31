Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $7.24 Million in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 41,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,244,000. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forum Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $957,000. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 52,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,095,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $682,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $186.81. The stock had a trading volume of 715,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,537. The company has a market cap of $29.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $179.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.26. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $147.23 and a 1 year high of $187.24.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

