OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

OpGen Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of OpGen stock opened at $0.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.46. OpGen has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $3.84. The company has a market cap of $6.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of -0.78.

Institutional Trading of OpGen

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPGN. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in OpGen by 571.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 100,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85,754 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in OpGen by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,877,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 534,960 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in OpGen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in OpGen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OpGen Company Profile

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

