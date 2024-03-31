Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Lountzis Asset Management LLC

Lountzis Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,011 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 524 shares during the period. Oracle comprises approximately 3.5% of Lountzis Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Lountzis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $6,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its stake in Oracle by 298.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 243 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in Oracle by 1,268.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 342 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,546,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE:ORCL opened at $125.61 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $89.71 and a 1-year high of $132.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.56. The firm has a market cap of $345.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Argus raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.76.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

