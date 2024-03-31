Orchid Market Capitalization Tops $150.42 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 31st. One Orchid token can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000218 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $150.42 million and $4.89 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00007354 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00015503 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00022960 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00001821 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.46 or 0.00014842 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,462.88 or 0.99991692 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000074 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.94 or 0.00140404 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

OXT is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

