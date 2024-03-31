Orchid (OXT) Price Reaches $0.15 on Exchanges

Orchid (OXT) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 31st. One Orchid token can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000220 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Orchid has a total market cap of $151.86 million and approximately $5.07 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Orchid has traded up 12.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Orchid alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00007352 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00015446 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00023667 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001790 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00014981 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,485.00 or 0.99946648 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000086 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $102.10 or 0.00144771 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.15235227 USD and is down -2.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 130 active market(s) with $4,449,095.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.