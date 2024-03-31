O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,504 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $35,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $568,266,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,007,597,000 after purchasing an additional 635,416 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 101,509.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 531,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $448,531,000 after purchasing an additional 530,893 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $470,900,000 after buying an additional 386,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter worth about $198,365,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, EVP Doug D. Bragg sold 1,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,063.54, for a total value of $1,295,391.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,533 shares in the company, valued at $5,884,566.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Doug D. Bragg sold 1,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,063.54, for a total value of $1,295,391.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,884,566.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,468 shares of company stock worth $28,769,333 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded down $6.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,128.88. 292,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,756. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $821.61 and a one year high of $1,169.11. The stock has a market cap of $66.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,074.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $991.10.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.07 by $0.19. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 139.01%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.37 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.09 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on ORLY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,060.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,085.47.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

