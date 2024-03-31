PaLM AI Price Reaches $1.03 on Major Exchanges (PALM)

PaLM AI (PALM) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. PaLM AI has a total market cap of $82.30 million and $2.61 million worth of PaLM AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PaLM AI token can currently be purchased for $1.03 or 0.00001449 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, PaLM AI has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

PaLM AI Token Profile

PaLM AI’s launch date was November 7th, 2023. PaLM AI’s total supply is 79,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,000,000 tokens. The official message board for PaLM AI is palmaierc.medium.com. The official website for PaLM AI is palmai.tech. PaLM AI’s official Twitter account is @palmaierc.

PaLM AI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PaLM AI (PALM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PaLM AI has a current supply of 79,000,000. The last known price of PaLM AI is 1.05294674 USD and is down -2.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $4,062,298.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://palmai.tech/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PaLM AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PaLM AI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PaLM AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

