Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) Given “Buy” Rating at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reiterated their buy rating on shares of Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Panbela Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PBLA opened at $0.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.24. Panbela Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $477.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.54.

Institutional Trading of Panbela Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PBLA. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Panbela Therapeutics by 46,589.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 190,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 190,085 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Panbela Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Panbela Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in Panbela Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in Panbela Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. 4.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Panbela Therapeutics

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, develops disruptive therapeutics for the treatment of patients with urgent unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidates are Ivospemin (SBP-101), which has completed Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; FlynpoviTM, a combination of eflornithine (CPP-1X) and sulindac which is in Phase III clinical trials; and Eflornithine, an enzyme-activated irreversible inhibitor of the enzyme ornithine decarboxylase.

