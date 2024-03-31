Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Shares Sold by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 457,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,065 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned 1.40% of Papa John’s International worth $34,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cutler Group LLC CA bought a new position in Papa John’s International during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 277.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. BTIG Research cut shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Friday, January 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Papa John’s International from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.70.

Insider Transactions at Papa John’s International

In related news, Director Laurette T. Koellner sold 2,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total transaction of $202,626.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,228.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Papa John’s International Stock Performance

NASDAQ PZZA opened at $66.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.36. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.66 and a twelve month high of $86.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.16.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $571.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.15 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 3.84%. Papa John’s International’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Papa John’s International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is 74.80%.

Papa John’s International Profile

(Free Report)

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.