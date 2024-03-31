Patriot Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGOL) Short Interest Up 50.0% in March

Patriot Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGOL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the February 29th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Patriot Gold Price Performance

Patriot Gold stock remained flat at $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,674. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average of $0.09. Patriot Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.15.

Patriot Gold Company Profile

Patriot Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores, and develops natural resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Vernal property that consists of various unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 248 acres in Nevada; and holds 100% interest in Moss Mine project located in Oatman District of Mohave County Arizona.

