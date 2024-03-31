PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

PYPL has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America lowered PayPal from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, January 25th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.47.

PayPal Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $66.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $71.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. PayPal has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $77.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.50.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PayPal will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other PayPal news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PayPal

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. State Street Corp boosted its stake in PayPal by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,846,969 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,059,368,000 after purchasing an additional 423,625 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,947,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,586,966,000 after purchasing an additional 235,651 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in PayPal by 4.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,069,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,173,254,000 after purchasing an additional 873,181 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 110,462.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,431,000 after purchasing an additional 17,120,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $1,022,333,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

