Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. Has $21.27 Million Stock Position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 669,334 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 52,492 shares during the quarter. Spirit AeroSystems comprises 3.6% of Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. owned 0.63% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $21,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 1,076.9% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,224 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 57.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 531.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,601 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 71.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,979 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on SPR shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. KeyCorp started coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup started coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.94.

NYSE SPR traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,662,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,839,799. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.65 and a 52 week high of $36.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.45.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.46) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

