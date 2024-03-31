Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. Sells 19,936 Shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,475,557 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 19,936 shares during the quarter. Black Stone Minerals makes up approximately 4.0% of Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. owned about 0.66% of Black Stone Minerals worth $23,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSM. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the third quarter valued at $51,000. 14.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Black Stone Minerals

In related news, Director D Mark Dewalch bought 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.47 per share, with a total value of $50,277.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 320,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,957,144.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

Black Stone Minerals Stock Up 0.9 %

Black Stone Minerals stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.98. The stock had a trading volume of 461,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,245. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.60. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.92. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $14.80 and a fifty-two week high of $18.55.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $190.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.67 million. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 42.38% and a net margin of 70.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Black Stone Minerals Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.89%. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 101.60%.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.6 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

