PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Atlas Private Wealth Management

Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $46,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $175.01. 5,710,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,409,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $168.44 and its 200 day moving average is $168.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $196.88.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The business had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PEP. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.77.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

