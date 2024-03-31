PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 724,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,919 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $123,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $1.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $175.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,710,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,409,601. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $168.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.02. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88. The company has a market capitalization of $240.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.02%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

