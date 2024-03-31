PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PepsiCo stock traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $175.01. The stock had a trading volume of 5,710,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,409,601. The company has a 50-day moving average of $168.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $240.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 77.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on PEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.77.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

