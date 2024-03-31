Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Receives $70.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Perficient from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Perficient in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Perficient from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Perficient stock opened at $56.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Perficient has a twelve month low of $51.23 and a twelve month high of $96.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.15.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $220.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.79 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 10.91%. Perficient’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Perficient will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kevin Thomas Sheen sold 684 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total transaction of $47,223.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,831,838.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kevin Thomas Sheen sold 684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total value of $47,223.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,831,838.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $591,955.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 193,304 shares in the company, valued at $13,001,627.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,149 shares of company stock worth $885,619 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Perficient by 112,600.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,011,600 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $838,770,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000,942 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,316,958 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $249,779,000 after purchasing an additional 158,842 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,945,667 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $128,064,000 after purchasing an additional 404,154 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 69.1% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,378,597 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $79,766,000 after purchasing an additional 563,290 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Perficient by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,161,771 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $67,220,000 after buying an additional 130,099 shares during the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers strategy and transformation solutions in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolios.

