Perseus Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:PMNXF) Short Interest Update

Perseus Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:PMNXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,153,300 shares, a growth of 53.8% from the February 29th total of 1,399,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 76.9 days.

Perseus Mining Trading Up 2.2 %

PMNXF stock opened at $1.42 on Friday. Perseus Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.17.

Perseus Mining Company Profile

Perseus Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. The company holds interests in the Edikan gold mine project located in Ghana; and the Sissingué and Yaouré gold mine projects located in Republic of Côte d'Ivoire.

