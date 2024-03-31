Perseus Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:PMNXF) Short Interest Update

Perseus Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:PMNXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,153,300 shares, a growth of 53.8% from the February 29th total of 1,399,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 76.9 days.
Perseus Mining Trading Up 2.2 %
PMNXF stock opened at $1.42 on Friday. Perseus Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.17.
Perseus Mining Company Profile
