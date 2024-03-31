PFG Advisors Acquires 4,926 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 32.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,926 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEI. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ IEI traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.81. The stock had a trading volume of 3,207,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,908,005. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.96. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $111.45 and a 1 year high of $119.57.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.