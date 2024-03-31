PFG Advisors Boosts Stock Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

PFG Advisors boosted its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCNFree Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Waste Connections were worth $3,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 20.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,294,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,516,908,000 after buying an additional 1,920,302 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 10,218,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,378,788,000 after buying an additional 1,157,470 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Waste Connections in the 4th quarter worth $602,107,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,043,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $408,695,000 after buying an additional 23,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,010,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,264,000 after buying an additional 236,518 shares during the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Andrea E. Bertone sold 902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.17, for a total transaction of $152,591.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

WCN traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $172.01. 473,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,785. The stock has a market cap of $44.38 billion, a PE ratio of 58.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. Waste Connections, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.12 and a twelve month high of $173.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $164.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCNGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 14.42%. Waste Connections’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.51%.

WCN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $169.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $166.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.81.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

