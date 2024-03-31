PFG Advisors Buys 10,909 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ)

PFG Advisors raised its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Free Report) by 61.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,909 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 251.8% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 341,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,744,000 after buying an additional 244,427 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 22.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,114,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,451,000 after purchasing an additional 203,878 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 956,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,773,000 after acquiring an additional 91,183 shares during the period. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the third quarter worth $3,977,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 16.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 361,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,433,000 after purchasing an additional 51,713 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,805. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.04 and a fifty-two week high of $69.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.05. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.68.

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and/or 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

