PFG Advisors Has $2.54 Million Holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 363.2% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of SMH traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $224.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,763,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,973,510. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $118.57 and a twelve month high of $239.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $208.88 and a 200-day moving average of $175.66.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

