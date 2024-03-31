PFG Advisors Has $2.67 Million Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

PFG Advisors cut its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,263 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 816 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Intuit were worth $2,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTU. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the third quarter worth about $51,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 18.8% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 2,017.2% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 46,007 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,282,000 after buying an additional 43,834 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the second quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 27.5% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 8,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,496,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on INTU shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on Intuit from $735.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $645.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total transaction of $488,071.85. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,083,313.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,260 shares of company stock worth $20,667,475. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuit Price Performance

NASDAQ:INTU traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $650.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,163,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,973. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $648.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $588.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $182 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.22. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $400.22 and a one year high of $671.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.35%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Articles

