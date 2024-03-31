PFG Advisors Has $2.75 Million Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

PFG Advisors raised its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors owned about 0.08% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $2,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 5,879.2% in the third quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,086,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034,879 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 9,012.2% in the fourth quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 1,189,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,649,000 after buying an additional 1,176,630 shares during the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,839,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,693,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,009,000 after acquiring an additional 282,975 shares during the period. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 242.5% in the 3rd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 375,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,767,000 after buying an additional 265,842 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA JHMM traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,848. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.73. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $44.07 and a 1-year high of $57.54.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

