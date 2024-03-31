PFG Advisors Has $3.28 Million Holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 77,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,374 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $3,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Great Waters Wealth Management grew its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 1,259,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,223,000 after purchasing an additional 116,917 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 63,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after buying an additional 13,495 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 19,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 8,143 shares in the last quarter. New Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,819,000. Finally, Geometric Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $489,000.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFCF traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,071,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,779. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $39.48 and a 1 year high of $43.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.39.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

