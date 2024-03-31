PFG Advisors Purchases 4,353 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

PFG Advisors increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $2,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAS. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 22,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 7,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 16,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFAS traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.34. 197,918 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,026. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $48.66 and a 1-year high of $62.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.13. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

