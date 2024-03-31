PFG Advisors Sells 1,167 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

PFG Advisors reduced its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tevis Investment Management bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 15,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 12,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 2,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ROK shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective (down from $330.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $254.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $305.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 13,900 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.02, for a total value of $3,933,978.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,575.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.17, for a total transaction of $573,170.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,520,572.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 13,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.02, for a total value of $3,933,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,575.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,877 shares of company stock valued at $5,058,772 in the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

NYSE:ROK traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $291.33. The stock had a trading volume of 605,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,303. The stock has a market cap of $33.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $284.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $284.59. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.11 and a 52-week high of $348.52.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.58). Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.57%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.