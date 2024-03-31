PFG Advisors Sells 494 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

PFG Advisors trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 96,253.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,553,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,115,000 after purchasing an additional 23,529,155 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,801,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171,651 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,454,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,711,000 after purchasing an additional 702,393 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,759,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,210,000 after buying an additional 429,514 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,429,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,746,000 after buying an additional 519,561 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.67. 1,403,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,882,642. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.61 and a 1-year high of $77.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.12.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2043 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

