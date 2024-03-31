Pgim Aaa Clo Etf (NYSEARCA:PAAA) to Issue $0.30 Dividend

Pgim Aaa Clo Etf (NYSEARCA:PAAA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, February 12th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2986 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

Pgim Aaa Clo Etf Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PAAA traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $50.97. The stock had a trading volume of 25,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,881. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.61. Pgim Aaa Clo Etf has a 1 year low of $49.97 and a 1 year high of $51.19.

Get Pgim Aaa Clo Etf alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf stock. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf (NYSEARCA:PAAA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,000.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pgim Aaa Clo Etf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pgim Aaa Clo Etf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.