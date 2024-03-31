PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF Plans Dividend of $0.35 (NYSEARCA:PFRL)

PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF (NYSEARCA:PFRL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, February 12th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.3518 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $51.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,023. PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.13 and a 1 year high of $51.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF (NYSEARCA:PFRL – Free Report) by 219.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.10% of PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF

The PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF (PFRL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims for current income by investing mainly in senior floating rate loans of any credit quality from around the world. PFRL was launched on May 17, 2022 and is managed by PGIM.

