PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) Raises Dividend to $0.24 Per Share

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, February 12th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2443 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,354,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,790. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.10 and a 1 year high of $49.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.58 and a 200 day moving average of $49.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

