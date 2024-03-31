Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Position Reduced by Fermata Advisors LLC

Fermata Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 134.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. West Branch Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.26, for a total value of $1,132,272.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,242.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Robert W. Pease acquired 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $146.58 per share, with a total value of $99,967.56. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at $278,502. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.26, for a total transaction of $1,132,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,242.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,309 shares of company stock worth $5,981,836 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.08.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of PSX traded up $4.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $163.34. 3,177,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,266,303. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $147.67 and its 200 day moving average is $130.85. The stock has a market cap of $69.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.26. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $89.74 and a 1-year high of $163.79.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $38.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 22.10%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.15%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

